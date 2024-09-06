Kaduna Refinery ruptured pipes lead to toxic emission in Chikun

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency has attributed the toxic emission in Kapam community of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State to ruptured pipes.

Aminu Danmasami, NESREA State Coordinator, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Kaduna.

NAN recalls that the residents of the community on Monday blocked the gate of the Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company in protest of the toxic emission affecting the area.

According to Danmasami, preliminary findings showed that the toxic emission from the Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company was as a result of ruptured pipes.

He said the pipes, containing Hydrogen Chloride, ruptured, leading to the leakage mixed with rain water to form the acid-like emissions.

Danmasami said: “While it was raining, water flushed the toxic chemicals to the community, leading to the contamination of the atmosphere.”

He said investigations were ongoing by the state government and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the environmental and public health safety of the community.

