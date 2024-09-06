Hotel staffers docked for allegedly stealing N1.1m

Two hotel staff members were on Friday docked in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly stealing N1.1 million.

The police charged a cleaner, Tayo Abosede, 30, and Yeye Omosuyi, an assistant manager, with felony and theft.

The Police Prosecutor, Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendants and three others at large on July 1 around 10:30am at 10, Oluwatuyi Street, Okitipupa magisterial district conspired to commit felony.

Orogbemi said the defendants stole an Ecobank ATM card belonging to one Folayemi Igbayemin and transferred N1.1 million from a PoS operator to another Ecobank account belonging to Omosuyi.

The police said the defendants committed an offence punishable under Sections 516 and 390 (9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Philip Akinlosetu, admitted them to bail in the sum of N500,000 each and one surety each in like sum.

Akinlosetun added that the sureties, who must reside within the court jurisdiction, should also show and present evidence of two years tax payment made to the state government.

He, adjourned the case until September 12 for further hearing.

