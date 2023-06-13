June 12: Gani Adams urges Tinubu to overhaul 1999 Constitution

The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to overhaul the 1999 Constitution for Nigeria to fulfill her dreams, saying the presidential mandate of late Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola stands for justice, freedom, equity, liberty and sustainability of democratic tenets.

Adams made the appeal at the 30th commemoration anniversary of the June 12, 1993 presidential election in Lagos.

The Yoruba generalissimo, who spoke on Monday, stated further that the death of the late Abiola was not in vain because democracy has come to stay.

He added that though there are challenges that have threatened the foundation of this democracy, things could be better with proper approach.

He said: “We cannot achieve much if our democracy is tied to the 1999 Constitution that we are using presently in Nigeria.

“The 1979 and 1999 constitutions are tools that the military imposed on us to preserve their atrocities.

“And the constitutions have always remained the bane of Nigeria.

“That is why we are where we are at the moment.

“Unless we embrace regionalism, and let the federating units develop at their own pace, Nigeria may find it very difficult to realise its lofty dreams.

“With a new administration in power, there is need for President Bola Tinubu to come up with policy direction that has human face.”

The Guest Lecturer, Dr. Oseni Taiwo Afisi, a professor of Philosophy and Director of Special Interventions, Lagos State University, spoke on the topic: “June 12 election: Identity Politics and the national Question.”

Afisi explained the role of socio-cultural groups and individuals in advancing democracy.

He added that Abiola’s view on nation-building was on inclusive government, where every ethnic nationality would be included in government.

He restated the need for the new administration to look into the influx of Nigerians leaving the country for greener pastures (Japa).

He said there is the need for the administration to work on how those great Nigerians would return to the country (Japada) in order to rebuild the nation.

He added: “We must appreciate the efforts of OPC (Oodua People’s Congress) in sustaining the ideals of this democracy and I believe that Nigerian history will always be kind to the group.”

The President of Women Arise Initiative, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, spoke about the need to continue to reinvent the spirit of June 12 in national consciousness as done annually.

Okei-Odumakin said: “The number of prominent guests I see here today reminds me of the late Yinka Odumakin.

“Nigerians put aside their primordial influence and voted for the late MKO Abiola.

“Nigerians must never give up.

“Identity politics is not really bad but it has been demonised here in Nigeria.

“All over the world, identity politics is practised.

“So we must work on the unity of this country.

“When there is unity, there is peace.

“I am appealing to President Tinubu for the de-annulment of June 12.

“

Abiola must be recognized as one of our past presidents.

“He died for our collective struggle.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must be pro-active in terms of securing the country and he must also work on reducing the pain that came with removal of subsidy.”

Other speakers at the event included human rights activist, Tunji Abayomi; Dr. Kunle Abayomi; Dr. Kunle Salako; Dr. Gbenga Onayiga; Otunba Dare Babarinsa; Bola Bolawole; Prof. Kolawole Raheem; and the Osi Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Kayode Balogun.

Royal Father of the day and Alaguda of Aguda Kingdom, Oba Akeem Agbaosi, restated the need to sustain the ideology of the OPC, which he said has made remarkable progress in sustaining the core values of democracy.

Oba Agbaosi said: “I appreciate the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, for ensuring that the spirit of June 12 is alive.”

