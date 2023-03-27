JIFORM, German Embassy consider partnership on training for journalists

The Journalists International Forum For Migration (JIFORM) and the German embassy in Nigeria will be partnering on a training programme for journalists on migration and economic issues.

Dr Ajibola Abayomi, JIFORM President, in a statement on Monday, said that his team was received by Mr Gerald Wolf, the Deputy Consul General and Elle Ogunsanya, the programme Coordinator at the Lagos consulate of the embassy.

Abayomi said that the JIFORM delegation had requested for collaboration on the training of journalists on migration matters.

He urged the embassy to work with the JIFORM to further drive the campaign against irregular migration, human trafficking and other migration menaces.

According to him, “while we agree that migration is not a crime, the message must be clear that it must not be abused by anyone due to inadequate information on the choice they make.

“We are appalled by the cases of repatriation of thousands of migrants from Germany and other countries involving Nigerians.

“We are convinced that we can do better with quality information for the purpose of enlightening the public and this can be achieved with capacity building for media practitioners to engage stakeholders on the way out.

“Journalists also need to be exposed to better management of migrant information geared towards economic development for the good of all,” he said.

Abayomi emphasised that JIFORM was open to collaboration with various institutions to ensure that migrant matters from the point of safe, regular and orderly migration become a win-win situation for all countries.

“On this, we seek your support to continue to empower journalists in Nigeria as we look forward to having the second edition of the JIFORM intercontinental migration summit hosted in Germany later this year,” he said.

Responding, Wolf said his office would welcome a proposal to actualise a workshop for journalists and take steps to ensure its success when approved.

Wolf also said that the German government had a series of opportunities for skilled and qualified migrants from Nigeria, especially in education and those who are qualified teachers.

The Deputy Consul wished the JIFORM well on its desire to stage a migration summit in Germany.

He said his office was looking forward to also liaising with other German organisations in Nigeria to be part of interaction with the media during the proposed training programme.

JIFORM, founded in 2019 in Lagos, comprises over 300 journalists covering migration across the continents.

The body has facilitated a series of local and international capacity building and training programmes for journalists and other stakeholders over the years.