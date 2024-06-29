Jeyifo to deliver keynote address at 16th Wole Soyinka Centre Media Lecture to mark laureate’s 90th birthday

Biodun Jeyifo, Professor Emeritus of English, Cornell University, and of Comparative Literature and African and African American Studies, Harvard University, will deliver the keynote address at the 16th edition of the Wole Soyinka Centre Media Lecture Series, themed ‘The Death of Truth? Realism, literature, and journalism in an age of disinformation.

The event to celebrate the 90th birthday of Professor Wole Soyinka, Africa’s first Nobel Laureate in literature, is scheduled for Saturday, 13 July 2024, at the Agip Recital Hall, MUSON Centre, Lagos, at 10:am.

He will be joined by Chidi Odinkalu, Professor of Practice in International Human Rights Law, The Fletcher School, Tufts University; ⁠Odia Ofeimun, poet, author and political scientist; Kadaria Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, RadioNow 95.3FM; Chiamaka Okafor, Co-founder, Media and Information Literacy and Intercultural Dialogue Foundation (MILAD); Ohi Alegbe, media practitioner; and Tolulope Adeleru-Balogun, Head of Programmes, News Central TV.

Umaru Pate, Professor of Media History and Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State, will chair the occasion.

The theme emerged from a pressing need to examine how different forms of storytelling—be it realistic art, literary fiction, or journalistic reporting—contend with the complexities of truth in today’s world, which is increasingly saturated with disinformation.

The theme also reflects on the responsibilities of writers, artists and journalists in preserving and promoting truth.

The Wole Soyinka Centre Media Lecture Series is an annual programme of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) aimed at examining varying topical issues related to the performance of the media on the health of Nigeria’s democracy and the country.

The tradition of holding the event on 13 July started in 2009 to celebrate Professor Wole Soyinka, WSCIJ’s grand patron, on his birthday.

Through its lectures and various interventions, WSCIJ has consistently played a vital role in strengthening democracy in Nigeria.