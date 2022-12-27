Jaywon’s belongings stolen inside US hotel

Nigerian singer, Oluwajuwonlo Iledare, popularly known as Jaywon, has revealed how he lost his belongings at a hotel in the United States of America.

He made this known in a video he shared on his Instagram page over the weekend on the robbery inside the hotel.

The caption of the video by Jaywon said: “Left my hotel today #hiltonbaltimore to the studio only to come back and I couldn’t find my luggage, my carry-on bag with my laptop. My gold chain, clothes, shoes, slides are gone. Someone emptied my suite #hiltonbaltimoreinnerharbor this wasn’t the Christmas.”

Jaywon said in the video: “This is where I left my luggage just this afternoon.

“Now to come back to my hotel, I can’t find my luggage, I can’t find my bag.

“I can’t find my laptop bag, my laptop, everything.

“I left all these just this afternoon.

“Hilton Baltimore, what is happening?

“I don’t know.

“I’ve not seen anything like this before in my life.

“Left my room this afternoon…….Hey God, abeg!”





