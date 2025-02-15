Iyanda’s impressive rise to gospel music prominence 

Soulful gospel singer Oluyinka Iyanda’s life and music prowess is a testament to the aged assertion: “Talent is in-born,” suggesting that natural gift is like an irresistible smoke which trails an engulfing fire.

In other words, the natural talent individuals are gifted with will be prevalent no matter the situation at any time and all the time.

Creative, calm and calculated, Iyanda’s musical journey dated back to her childhood.

She started singing and writing songs right from her tender age till date.

Iyanda’s special skill and talent has been a source of inspiration and subsequently demonstrated to the delight of not a few people.

She has staged performances for several organisations, businesses, churches, and at many social functions.

The multi-talented singer has successfully anchored various life-changing programmes, crusades and celebrations which invoked great joy in the lives of many.

No wonder, Iyanda’s vision is: “To raise a generation of people who worship in spirit and in truth as she ignites an atmosphere of reverence that brings miracle, healing and liberation by the power of the Holy Spirit.”

Iyanda’s gift in music and related fields is total.

The amiable singer is a music Minister and President of Jehovah’s Praise Music Ministry founded in 2004.

Married to a referred cleric, Rev. Emmanuel Iyanda, the Pastor of The New Covenant Baptist Church, Agege, Lagos, soaring Iyanda has recorded two albums: Glory to Glory and I Hail Jesus; three singles: Aladewura and My Life, featuring Mike Abdul and Mercy.

Iyanda’s talent has taken her far.

In the past, she worked with prominent music personalities in the gospel music industry.

The list includes: Pastor Kunle Ajayi, Wole Oni, Pat Uwaje-King, and Mike Abdul.

In addition, she has released a praise medley audio and video, titled: “Glory Praise Medley.”

The song is currently trending on YouTube, played widely on television and radio stations, Bus Rapid Transit buses, as well as all digital and physical stores worldwide.

Post Views: 4