NNPC refutes ‘misleading claims’ in viral video on petrol standard

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has described a claim in a viral video posted on social media that its petrol was inferior to those refined by rival Dangote Refinery as false and misleading.

NNPC in a statement on Saturday by its Chief Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye said the assertions in the video were baseless.

In the video, a man was seen conducting a “comparison test” with petrol, which he claimed to have purchased from NNPC and Dangote outlets. At the end, the Dangote petrol was said to have lasted 30 minutes longer.

But Soneye said the man’s “assertion is baseless and entirely unfounded, originating from unverified and amateur research that lacks credibility, accuracy, and professional oversight.

“NNPC Ltd reaffirms that its fuel is carefully formulated with one of the best compositions, ensuring optimal efficiency, durability, and environmental sustainability for consumers.

“Furthermore, it is important to emphasise that a significant percentage of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) sold at NNPC retail stations in Lagos—where this deceptive video was created—is sourced from the Dangote Refinery, a strategic partner in promoting local production and energy security. Dangote Refinery adheres to strict industry standards, guaranteeing the quality of petroleum products supplied to our consumers”.

He held that “this misleading video represents yet another desperate attempt by economic saboteurs to misinform the public and tarnish NNPC Ltd’s reputation. We will not tolerate deliberate misinformation designed to undermine our operations and mislead Nigerians”.

Soneye warned that “henceforth, NNPC Ltd will take firm legal action against individuals or groups who intentionally spread falsehoods about our brand and operations. Those engaged in such malicious activities will be held fully accountable under the law.

“We urge the public to disregard such fabricated content and rely on verified sources for accurate information. NNPC Ltd remains steadfast in its mission to ensure fuel availability, affordability, and quality for all Nigerians while maintaining global industry standards,” he added.

