IPOB: Sit-at-home: No casualty during shooting in Ebonyi – Police

The Police Command in Ebonyi, has confirmed that no life was lost in the State following the seven day sit-at-home order by a faction of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The order, the Police disclosed was declared by one Simon Ekpunobi based in Finland started last Saturday and scheduled to end Friday.

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Tuesday in Abakaliki, the State capital.

Onovwakpoyeya explained that the group was only shooting sporadically at some locations to scare people away in a bid to enforce the sit-at-home order.

“Yes, the group came and shot sporadically at the new market opposite Liberation Estate and our tactical team responded quickly and people cleared.

“There was no casualty. Nobody sustained injury either at the part of the civilians or the police.

“Police have intensified patrol within the town and even in the hinterlands,” she added.

On the report that a police van was burnt, the Command debunked the report, saying it was not true.