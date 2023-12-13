IoD Nigeria kicks off annual leadership bootcamp in Spain

The Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria (CIoD), the premier corporate governance institute and a leading promoter of ethical professional standards in Nigeria, has kicked off the 2023 edition of its Leadership Bootcamp for Directors Programme in Barcelona, Spain.

The programme attracted directors from diverse sectors of the economy.

The camp was declared open by the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of IoD Nigeria, Alhaji Tijjani Borodo, ably represented by the Institute’s Director of Academy, Sunday Adenipekun, on Tuesday December 12, 2023 at the NH Barcelona Stadium Hotel, Barcelona, Spain.

In his opening remark, Borodo, observed that the theme of the year’s Directors’ Bootcamp, “Directors’ Role in Driving Business Transformation and Succession Planning” was apt, considering the inevitability of constant change and transformation in the contemporary business landscape.

He said, “A constant factor that organisations have grappled with over the years is operating in a business environment that is characterised by uncertainty and unpredictability. This is more so over the last one decade because of the amazing intensity of changing technology, socio-political, economic, climate and regulatory changes. From all indications, the ferocity of these changes would be unparalleled in the new decade, given the new paradigms of competition, increasing sophistication of stakeholders, disruptive innovations and emerging business models.

The implication of this is that only firms that reinvent themselves through constant transformation may stand the chance of surviving the tide of change in the new decade. Such firms need adept boards that will lead the needed transformation. Of course, for any transformation to be sustainable, it must be matched with effective succession planning.

Alhaji Borodo commended the participating directors and encouraged them to plan their 2024 training calendar with an intent to participate in some of the new directors’ development programmes the institute has introduced on the heels of its chartered status.

Also Read:

He said the programmes, which covers megatrends like environmental and social governance, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, strategic disruptions, business analytics and digitalized oversight, amongst others, were part of the Institute’s efforts at enhancing the capacity of directors to keep them technically sound, agile and proactive in a fast pace digital economy that is characterised by constant change. The programme will end on Friday December 15, 2023.