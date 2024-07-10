Institute opens scholarship applications for cosmetology training

Nature’s Gentle Touch Hair Institute has announced that scholarship applications are now open for interested young individuals and hair stylists desirous of establishing a career or expanding their knowledge in hair styling and trichology.

It is an intensive theory and practical session in the art and science of hair styling, scalp care and salon management.

Successful shortlisted candidates are offered a free three-year scholarship at the Institute office located in Ikeja GRA, Lagos State with a City & Guilds Certification.

Nature’s Gentle Touch Hair Institute is one of the largest conservatoires of beauty and style education in Nigeria.

Interested candidates should send in their applications to [email protected].

Successful candidates will be contacted through their phone numbers and email addresses.

