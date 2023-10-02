Insecurity: Niger government seeks traditional rulers’ support on intelligence gathering

Niger Government has appealed to traditional and community leaders to contribute their quota to intelligence gathering so as to help tackle insecurity in the state.

Commissioner for Information in Niger state, Hajiya Binta Mamman, made the appeal during a news Conference to commemorate 63rd Nigeria’s independence Anniversary in Minna Monday.

She said traditional and community leaders played critical roles in the lives of the citizens, adding that intelligence reports from them was critical in maintaining security.

Mamman said Governor Umaru Bago had repositioned the traditional institution by restoring their dignity when he paid sallah homage to the eight emirates across the state.

According to her, instead of the usual Sallah visit by the traditional rulers to the Governor, he decided to visit them instead.

She solicited the support of the traditional rulers to enable the present administration to actualise its dream of transforming the state into an enviable New Niger State.

She added that as part of efforts to address security challenges, the governor donated 20 operational vehicles to security agencies to checkmate proliferation of illicit drugs and curb other forms of crimes in the State.