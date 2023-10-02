Effective, strategic leadership, path to Nigeria’s progress – Alim Abubakre

Dr Abubakre, Founder TEXEM UK.

British Nigerian Founder of United Kingdom-based firm TEXEM UK, Dr Alim Abubakre said the path to Nigeria’s progress lies in having effective and strategic leaders.

Abubakre, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja while commemorating Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary, a brighter future for the country.

He says he has an individual social responsibility to share insights on effective and strategic leadership informed by his privilege of engaging over 4,000 leaders globally.

“As Nigeria celebrates its 63rd independence anniversary, it is a moment of reflection and an opportunity to chart a brighter future for the nation.

“Every time I speak with leaders, I observe that they agree that executives in government and business play pivotal roles in shaping Nigeria’s destiny,” Abubakre said.

According to him, the billion-dollar question is: What values do strategic leaders in Nigeria need to succeed in this fast-paced, increasingly volatile and competitive world?

“Peter Drucker, a management guru, once asked, “What needs to be done?”. This question, along with another critical inquiry, “What is right for the enterprise?” should guide the decisions and actions of our leaders.

“These two questions encapsulate the essence of effective and strategic leadership,” Abubakre said.

The TEXEM founder cited cases of successful leaders from emerging countries who have demonstrated leadership qualities, which he said are valuable examples for Nigerian present leaders to emulate.

“Taking responsibility is an essential quality of leadership. When Lee Kuan Yew led Singapore to independence, he took full responsibility for the decisions made.

“His commitment to good governance and economic development transformed Singapore into a global economic powerhouse.

“Furthermore, strategic leaders take responsibility for their decisions, a trait exhibited by Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first African female DG of WTO,” Abubakre said.

He said Okonjo-Iweala’s new focus on sustainability and efforts to inspire the WTO to focus on core values and strive to update the WTO rulebook to address 21st-century challenges should inspire leaders in Nigeria to take responsibility.