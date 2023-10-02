Abuja’s show of shame: Is Nigeria redeemable from the grip of these partners?, by Ola Emmanuel

On Thursday, September 28, 2023 at the Ministry of Works and Housing, a spectacle was beamed to the entire world. An employee, the spokesperson, in the Ministry took the microphone to school the Minister, the representative of Mr President. The minister’s infraction? He was accused of locking the entrance gate against late comers at about 9.30am that day. The late-comer employees, after amassing to a sizeable number, turned soberness to protest. The civil servants’ spokesperson goes thus: “In civil service, Honourable Minister, there are laid down principles. There are guidelines.” He paused to turn to his fellow co-travelers and bellowed, “can you hear me? of which they shouted their rancorous response. He then turned to the Minister who stood at attention like a child summoned for reprimand by his father, and continued the schooling. “There are guidelines and principles in running the civil service. No one is a sole administrator. It doesn’t happen in civil service (listen very well, another interjected from the crowd of employees to which he received “please calm down” from the man with microphone). “We were surprised, he continued, “for us to come to office this morning and we found that, the security personnel told us that you gave instruction for them to lock the gate. Sir, to us you have actually placed the cart before the horse. Since you came in, have we had any issue with you? No. And you have never deemed it fit to call us as stakeholders to address us. If you have challenges, rather than all these things, we see you on media castigating us as civil servants (“yes, yes” from the crowd). It is uncalled for. Whether you like it or not, civil servants are the most respected citizens in this country. Without civil service, this country cannot move forward (“yes, yes” from the crowd). Sir, you are saddled with the responsibility of an administrator to fix Nigeria’s roads. But sir, it is quite unfortunate you have been here for months now. We want you to swing into action. We have not seen even a kilometer of a road being laid. Rather, you kept on going around and castigating us, intimidating us. Sir, we are not like that and we cannot take that. Sir you see what we want? We are civil servants, you need to respect us in the first place. It is a must that you respect us. It is a must. Now secondly, you need to carry us along. You cannot do this work alone. And you cannot import workers from outside to do the work for us. It is not possible. So what we want is total respect.”

While explaining his own side, the Minister for Works said “I would come to work and see workers coming to work by 12 O’clock, by 1 O’clock. I have had to send some of them to the permanent secretary to talk to them. Just a week ago, I called all the directors and said to them: “Without discipline, it is difficult”. I come to work and ask for files, some of the staff are not yet in the office to provide the files. By three O’clock I ask for files, some of the workers would have left. I cannot do without you, and you cannot do without me.”

What a spectacle and a credence or confirmation of already known public service culture that made Nigeria what she has become!

Now concerning Nigeria Civil Service as written in Chapter Six of the Civil Service Handbook, “a critical success factor in the realization of the lofty objectives of Government is a professional, competent and result-oriented Civil Service with the impetus to effectively discharge its catalytic role of facilitating successful conception, planning, execution and monitoring of the policies, projects and programmes of Government. Indeed, it is only such a Civil Service that can be useful and indispensable to the political leadership”. Paragraphs 8 and 9 (Vision and Mission) state that the “vision of the Civil Service is (to be) a world class service, implementing government policies and programmes for rapid and sustainable development’ while the mission is “to attain an integrity and merit-based civil service that is performance driven, accountable and committed to continuous improvement in the conduct of Government business”.

Paragraph 10 talks about the Core principles of the civil service as Stewardship, Trust, Engagement and Professionalism. If we start to interrogate this vision, mission and core values of the Nigeria civil service vis-à-vis the conduct, performances and productivity of the civil servants, I doubt if any, or how many, of the civil servants are alive to these calling. About three weeks ago, I wrote about the published research outcome which placed Nigeria among the three least productive countries. In that research work, Nigeria’s average employee productivity was in the same league with Iran and Mongolia. It is common knowledge, for decades, that performance in the Nigeria’s public sector is below par. The poor work ethics may not be unconnected with what Nigerians call, “see-finish”. This much can be picked from what happened last Thursday when the employees through their spokesman said emphatically, “it is a must that you respect us in the first place”.

This ‘see-finish’ between the political office holders and the civil servants cannot be mere happenstance. It is a common beer-parlour gist and street gossip that no political appointee can successfully embark on any practice (whether well-meaning, corrupt or self-serving) without the civil servants showing him or her how to go about it and actively participating in it. A retired federal civil servant, an employee of a federal parastatal, was making a jest some time ago. He insinuated that in his dealings with ministers and national assembly members, many times vouchers would be prepared in the employees’ names and money would be paid into their (the civil servants) accounts. They must not touch such money. They must forward the money and contracts to them. The veracity of this assertion is best known to these public sector protagonists.

With the letters and spirits as enshrined in the civil service handbook, can we confidently say the civil servants in their stewardship are accountable to the Nigerian people? In their engagements as the engine of governance, do they really recognize and are professionally committed to excellence in undertaking their tasks?

The comradeship between these public sector partners who are in charge of the resources of the country has led Nigeria to where we found ourselves today. These comrades-in-governance, in their solidarity against over 200 million people, have turned all public sector enterprises to what they are today, and the Nigerian population are the worse for it.

A self-serving public sector with near-zero productivity, full of dishonesty and lacking in passable sense of dignity is nothing but real-time liability to the people whose resources they are using as they like. The principles of good governance is about accountability; leadership; integrity; stewardship; and transparency. The government officials and the civil service need to chart a new course that exhibits performance and productivity to the delight of Nigerian people and that show good value for earned wages and allowances; otherwise it is time for the over 200 million people to determine the fate of this tiny fraction (these employed servants and representatives) that are sitting on their destinies and well-being.

Ola Emmanuel is a business planning consultant