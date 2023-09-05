INEC redeploys two Resident Electoral Commissioners

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the redeployment of two of its Resident Electoral Commissioners.

The Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Sam Olumekun, made this known on Tuesday.

Olumekun, in a statement he issued, said the affected RECs were those of Lagos and Edo states.

He said while the REC for Edo State, Obo Effanga, takes over in Bayelsa State in view of the forthcoming off-cycle governorship election scheduled for November 11, 2023, Prof. Ayobami Salami moves to Lagos State from Ekiti State.

The two states are among those without RECs following the end of tenure of the last holders of the offices.