Inauguration: FRSC deploys 365 personnel, 40 patrol vehicles, others for traffic control

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has ordered the deployment of 365 personnel, 40 patrol vehicles, 15 BIKES and 10 tow trucks to ensure safety of road users and ease of movement along all routes leading to the venue of the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

In addition, the Corps according to a press release signed by its Spokesperson Friday, Bisi Kazeem has also deployed 155 traffic cones, 15 ambulances, 84 patrolites and a number of reflective tapes to augment the entrenchment of safety and ease of movement across board.

Kazeem disclosed that the Corps Marshal has also directed the personnel deployed to collaborate with the Officers and Men of the Nigeria Police Force as well as other security organisations detailed for the national programme.

He therefore called on road users to comply with restrictions of movement around areas cordoned off by security operatives so as to allow for a seamless inauguration programme.

Areas to be cordoned for diversion of traffic include: Goodluck Jonathan Expressway by Court of Appeal, Deeper Life Junction, Bond/ Total Filling Station, Federal Capital Development Authority Junction, Finance Junction by ECOWAS, Ministry of Women Affairs junction, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Eagle Square ( Phase 1&2).

Others are: Kur Mohammed road/ National Mosque, Abia House junction, NITEL Junction by Ademola Adetokunbo street, Gama Junction/ Transcorp, Bayelsa House by Federal High Court, Aso Drive, CEDDI Plaza, NNPC Twin Towers as well as NNPC/ NBS.

The Corps personnel Kazeem assured will also play active role in piloting dignitaries from the following locations; Old Parade Ground – Eagle Square, International Conference Centre, Eagle Square, and Eagle Square Pavilion.

The Corps will also engage in strategic crowd control in and around the inauguration venue.