In new charges, Ganduje accused of giving N1b to BDCs, sending N51.3b LG funds to individuals

The Kano State Anti-Corruption and Public Complaints Commission has filed fresh corruption charges against former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Chairman of the Commission, Muhuyi Magaji, revealed this on a Channels Television programme: “Sunrise Daily.”

In an interview on Tuesday, Magaji said: “What is happening now is a tip of the iceberg.

“As I am talking to you, we are investigating a case whereby N51.3 billion local government funds were directly taken from the government coffers, sent to other individuals, and we traced it to people.

“We have filed a series of cases.

Also Read:

“We have a case whereby N1 billion in April last year was removed from government coffers under the allocation of renovating 30 roads in the metropolis, and it was taken away and sent to Bureau de Change.

“We have a case of N4 billion, whereby it was sent from the consolidated revenue account of Kano State to an agricultural company.

“All these cases are before the court.”

Magaji said the fact that Ganduje, now the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, appointed him as the head of the commission does not mean he won’t prosecute him.

He said: “Incidentally, His Excellency, the former governor, was the one that appointed me in 2015 to head the agency and I was re-appointed in 2020 for another five-year term.

“Basically, we have an institution in the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission that is devoid of political activities and dedicated to fight corruption, check maladministration and fight injustice.

“That is the beauty of what we are doing.

“In Nigeria, we are not supposed to have those that will be shielded.

“Even we in the anti-corruption agency, our integrity has been tested.

“And that is how it is supposed to be.

“Anybody that is charged before the court of law, let him go and answer.”