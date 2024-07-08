Imobi Ijebu elders petition Ogun CP against theatre artiste for parading himself as Oba

Leaders of Imobi Ijebu community in Ogun State have petitioned the Ogun State Commissioner of Police against theatre act practitioner, Goriola Adeniyi Hassan, for parading himself as Oba of Imobi and purportedly performing some rites.

The petition was dated June 24, 2024 and was signed by Prince Ayodele Adefuye Paul on behalf of the community leaders.

The leaders are calling on the concerned authorities to take right steps to restrain the said Goriola Hassan from further threat to public peace.

The petition which was copied to the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Dr. S.K. Adetona, the Ogun State House of Assembly, the Secretary to Ogun State Government, Tokunbo Talabi and the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, read as follows: “On behalf of the Imobi Elders Forum, we wish to alert you and the general public on the fraudulent, mischievous and misleading activities of one Goriola Adeniyi Hassan, who, in the last couple of days, has been illegally parading himself as the newly “installed Oba of Imobi”, a lie that he has also flagrantly published on his social media handles to deceive the unsuspecting members of the public.

“We invite you to urgently step into this matter that could lead to communal crisis except this impostor is called to order.

“On his false claim of being installed as an Oba in Imobi, we say categorically that there is nothing farther from the truth. The Ogun State Government through the relevant agency, the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and the prescribed authority, the Ijebu Traditional Council (ITC), presided over by the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Alayeluwa Oba (Dr.) S.K. Adetona GCON, have not made such appointment.

“It would be recalled that this impostor, who claims to be a theater artiste was declared wanted by the Ogun State House of Assembly for similar crime of illegally parading himself as an Oba. The House of Assembly ordered the arrest of the said Goriola and this was widely reported in the news media including the PM News of November 18, 2021; while the Ogun State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs also did a disclaimer on him.

“When accosted by law enforcement officers few years ago, the said Goriola claimed he was a theatre practitioner and the regalia and purported instruments of office found on him and the crown he used in several photographs are mere costumes for his theatre play.

“Having recently gotten the nod of the Ogun State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to commence the process of appointing an Oba for Imobi, for the first time, the Ijebu Traditional Council under Kabiyesi Awujale, set up a committee of five royal fathers chaired by the Orimolusi of Ijebu Igbo, Kabiyesi Alayeluwa Oba Lawrence Jaiyeoba Adedeji Adebayo, to oversee the process. The Committee also include the secretary of the Ijebu Traditional Council who is also the Obiri of Ayepe, Kabiyesi Alayeluwa Oba Adebisi Okubanjo.

“The Committee visited Imobi on March 5, 2024 to interact with the people on their interests and choice of Oba. Another meeting was hosted by the same committee at the Afin Awujale in ijebu Ode on March 12, which was attended by community leaders and representatives of the kingship aspirants, including the said Goriola.

“The committee is yet to conclude its assignment and submit its report to Kabiyesi Awujale.

We therefore see the purported claim of having been installed as an Oba in Imobi, by Goriola as not only fraudulent and preemptive, it is a big insult on the Awujale and the people of Ijebuland; it is theatre act taken too far. It is an attempt to cause unrest within the peaceful Imobi community. Why Goriola resorted to Gorilla tactics may not be unconnected with the fact that he is aware that his characters, precedents and past criminal activities may not qualify him for the exalted position of an Oba anywhere, let alone in Ijebuland.

“The members of the general public, especially indigenes of Imobi at home and abroad, are hereby warned not to accord any recognition, monetary donations, or courtesy to the said Goriola; and not to transact any business with him because whosever does otherwise, will be at his or her own risk.

“Sir, we will appreciate your taking right steps to restrain the said Goriola Hassan from further threat to public peace.”

