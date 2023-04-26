A former member of the House of Representatives, Linus Okorie, has vowed to retrieve what he termed his stolen senatorial mandate from the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi.

The former representative of Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency spoke on the development on Monday.

Okorie, who was the candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 polls, said he won the Ebonyi South Senatorial District election and not Umahi, who flew the flag of the All Progressives Congress and was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He also said he was one of those who made Umahi governor.

He said: “I got connected to the family of the former President Goodluck Jonathan, within my very first tenure in the House of Representatives.

“I was close enough by the grace of God, that I had ears at a very important point.

“And as late as February 2014, the issue of who becomes the governor of Ebonyi State was raised by me and taken by me to the first family.

“I was the one who made the arrangement and the connection, the introduction of David Umahi as the Deputy Governor to the then Jonathan family.

“I had the chance to run for Governor.

“I had the chance to run for the ticket of PDP governorship in Ebonyi State in 2015.

“Only the will of God will ultimately give power to whom He wants to give power.

“But if I did, Umahi wouldn’t have gotten to where he is today because a lot of the effort that made him (Umahi) was mine and that of my wife.

“Umahi has never come out to say that I (Okorie) helped him to become the governor of Ebonyi State.

“He is not talking about it.

“Is it only him (Umahi) that gives.

“Why doesn’t he acknowledge what others did for him?

“I will never fail to appreciate what he did for me in 2011.

“Can he (Umahi) acknowledge what I did for him to become governor?

“I will not tell the story of what he (Umahi) did as he became governor.”

Okorie, who has dragged the governor and the APC to the Ebonyi State Elections Petitions Tribunal, lamented that Umahi, after assuming power, especially in 2020, started to work on how to bring him down.

He added: “It took Governor David Umahi six years, and that was November 2020, when he decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress, that he (Umahi) called me (Okorie) and apologised for hurting me for the past six years.

“I was driving to attend a meeting in Abuja when he called me.

“I asked him what happened.

“He told me that he was with Jonathan and his wife last night, and they told him (Umahi) that it was not even Senator Pius Anyim that made him governor, that it was I (Okorie) and my wife that made them (Jonathan) support him (Umahi).

“That he didn’t know, that he is sorry.

“That night, he (Umahi) told me (Okorie) that I should join him in the APC.

“And that he will send me back to the National Assembly as a House of Representatives member.

“And that he (Umahi) will sponsor everything and that he has intimated the first family, which he did.

“To cut the story, the first family called me and told me what he (Umahi) had discussed with them and that he will give me an opportunity to nominate a commissioner or any other position if I will join him to the APC, but I told him no.

“What I told the Jonathan family was that I will stay with Pius Anyim because Anyim will tell you what he will do or what he will not do.

“But I will not join David Umahi because he will promise you heaven and earth, and at the end, he will succeed in not doing anything for you.

“That I better stay, if you like, the devil I know is better than the angel I know not.

“These are the things that have transpired between me and him (Umahi) since 2020.

“I won’t bother to tell you about what he (Umahi) did concerning my ticket in 2019.

“It was all about to stop me running for Senate, that I was abducted by Ebubeagu security operatives on October 16, 2022.

“From there, I was tortured, stripped naked, videoed in public, dehumanised and from there, thrown to prison on trumped-up charges of murder.

“Murder charges of people who are already on trial.

“Those people were charged by DSS (Department of State Services) six months before my abduction.

“What did they do?

“They took the same charge sheet and cleaned the names of those people and entered my name and nd gave it to police to go and charge me.

“And while I was in Ebubeagu office at the Old Government House, Abakaliki, being tortured, the question they were asking me was that why will I be running for the Ebonyi South Senatorial seat position with Governor David Umahi?

“That’s the only question they were asking me.

“I have paid Umahi back in a million folds.

“He has done me good and I have done him a great favour.

“And he (Umahi) knows this very well.”