IGP posts newly-promoted DIGs, redeploys another, 17 AIGs + Full list

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the redeployment of a Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hafiz M. Inuwa, to head the Department of Logistics and Supply.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday.

Adejobi in the statement also announced the posting of the recently promoted Deputy Inspectors-General of Police: DIG Bala Ciroma and DIG Emeka Frank Mba, to head the Department of Training and Development and Department of Research and Planning respectively.

With the recent elevation, DIG Ciroma has become the supervising DIG for the North East, while DIG Mba assumes supervisory role over the South East geopolitical zone.

Similarly, Baba has approved the posting and redeployment of 17 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to various commands and formations.

They include:

AIG Zone 10 Sokoto — AIG Abubakar Lawal

AIG Zone 15 Maiduguri — AIG Abdul Umar

AIG Zone 7 Abuja — AIG Williams Adebowale

AIG Armament FHQ Abuja – AIG Shettima Zanna

AIG Zone 17 Akure — AIG Ebong Eyibio Ebong

AIG Maritime Lagos — AIG Adepoju Ayinde Ilori

AIG FCID Annex Kaduna — AIG Okon Okon Effiong

AIG Zone 9 Umuahia – AIG Echeng Eworo Echeng

Commandant Staff College Jos – AIG Susan Ukpanukiema Horsefall

AIG DFA FHQ Abuja — AIG Bankole Lanre Sikiru

AIG Zone 11 Osogbo – AIG Oladimeji Yomi Olanrewaju

AIG FEDOPS FHQ Abuja – AIG Odama Paul Ojeka

AIG Forensic – AIG Shehu Gwarzo

AIG R&P, FHQ Abuja – AIG Yekini Adio Ayoku

AIG FCID Alagbon Lagos – AIG Yahaya S. Abubakar

AIG Zone 1 Kano — AIG Umar M. Sanda

AIG CTU FHQ Abuja — AIG Ede Ayuba

Adejobi said Baba charged the Senior Police Officers to continue to entrench professionalism and respect for rights of citizens in their new places of assignment.

He equally tasked them to pursue the task of ensuring public safety and security in their AORs with renewed vigour.

According to the statement by the FPRO, the postings and redeployments are with immediate effect.