Ighalo set for Saudi Arabian club Al-Wehda move

Former Manchester United and Nigeria international Odion Ighalo is set to join Saudi club Al-Wehda on a free transfer.



Ighalo, 34, has been a free agent after seeing his contract with Al-Hilal come to an end last July despite impressing for the Blues last season and scoring 19 goals in 27 games.



The Nigerian striker has been playing in Saudi Arabia since February 2021 when he joined Al-Shabab from Chinese club SH Shenhua, netting 52 goals in 71 games in the Saudi Pro League for both Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal.

This led him to attract interest from several Gulf clubs, but Ighalo opted to remain in Saudi Arabia and join Al-Wehda, becoming their first marquee signing this summer.



According to Saudi news outlet, Ariyadhiah, Ighalo is on his way to Mecca to finalize his deal with Al-Wehda, who finished last season in 13th place.



Al-Wehda, the third oldest club in Saudi Arabia, has also reached the final of the 2023 King Cup to Al-Hilal, which will see him play in this year’s Saudi Super Cup.



Ighalo will bring vast experience to Al-Wehda, having played for several clubs in Europe, including Udinese, Granada, Watford, and Manchester United.