Chelsea trigger Olise’s £35 million release clause

Chelsea have reportedly triggered the release clause of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

The Blues have experienced a busy few days in the transfer market, having beaten Liverpool to the signature of Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea agreed a £115 million deal with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign the Ecuador international, who becomes the club’s latest summer signing following the additions of Robert Sanchez, Axel Disasi, Lesley Ugochukwu, Angelo, Christoper Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson.

They are in advanced discussions to recruit Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia after moving ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign the Belgium international.

READ ALSO:

With Mauricio Pochettino’s midfield taking shape, the club are seemingly turning their attention to other transfer targets.

The Chelsea boss is seemingly keen to bolster his wide options, which currently include Noni Madueke, Raheem Sterling and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

According to Sky Sports News, Chelsea have activated Olise’s £35 million release clause, which allows them to discuss personal terms with the player.

The report claimed that it is now up to the Frenchman to decide if he wants to enter talks with Chelsea over a potential transfer.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson recently admitted that the club may find it difficult to retain Olise’s services beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

Manchester City are also believed to be interested in Olise, who has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park following a successful 2022-23 season.

The 21-year-old helped the club achieve an 11th-place finish last term after registering two goals and 11 assists in 37 Premier League appearances.

Olise’s impressive performances were recognised by his teammates, who voted him Palace Players’ Player of the Season for the 2022-23 campaign.

The attacker is currently recovering from having surgery on a hamstring injury sustained playing for France in the Under-21 European Championships.