Ifeanyi not my only son, I have another in UK — Davido + Video

Nigeria’s hip hop singer, David Adeleke, has revealed that Ifeanyi, who died at the age of three, is not his only son as he has a younger brother in the United Kingdom.

Popularly known by his stage name Davido, he revealed this during an interview with YouTuber, Anas Bukhash.

He spoke when he discussed the significance of naming his daughters after his late mother.

Davido proudly acknowledged his fourth child and second son, Dawson.

He said: “I named both my daughters after my mum.

“Hailey is the exact replica of my mum.

“My second daughter is just like my mum.

“It’s crazy.

“It’s like she came in her.

“I have a son too.

“His name is Dawson.

“He lives in London right now.”

Davido said Dawson stays in London, United Kingdom with his mother.

Few months ago, there were reports that Davido had a fling with a makeup artist, Larissa London, leading to impregnating her.

However, the singer had initially remained silent about the reports.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the “Unavailable” crooner had initially sought to verify the paternity through a DNA test due to his uncertainty.