I will start flaunting my beauty – Temi Otedola

Billionaire’s daughter and actress, Temi Otedola has said that she will begin to flaunt her beauty on social media.

The almost shy and reserved third daughter of the business tycoon, Femi Otedola stated this in a TikTok video with her fiance behind her.

The 27-year-old hyped herself as being a fine babe while explaining that she possessed great beauty and she must necessarily flaunt it.

She said, “I’m a fine babe and I’ll show it off, okay? If you have a problem with that, don’t buy data”, she said.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Temi stunned the online community with bikini photos of herself as it caught the attention of many.

She further announced her newfound ‘I don’t care’ personality, stating she’d share the pictures on two social media platforms.

“I’m posting this on Twitter and Threads, idc (I don’t care”, she captioned the bikini post.)