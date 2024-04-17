I-G visits Ogun, approves three new Area Commands

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday began a three-day working visit to Ogun State with an approval for the creation of additional Area Commands in Ifo, Imeko and Idi-Iroko.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that he arrived at the command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta on Tuesday.

He was in the company of the Assistant Inspector General, Zone 2 Command, Olatoye Durosimi, and the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abiodun Alamutu.

While addressing stakeholders and the rank-and-file of the police, Egbetokun charged officers of the command to step up their efforts at fighting crime in the state.

He also called for more support for the police to enable them effectively combat crime in the state.

He said: “I have heard your request for an area command in Ifo and that request is hereby granted.

“We are not, however, going to stop at creating an area command in Ifo, we will also create two area commands in the two border areas of Idi-Iroko and Imeko.

“On the issue of manpower, lack of vehicles and operational logistics for Ogun Command, I have whispered to the CP that he should give me the list of all the needs of the command and we are going to pay attention to all of them.

“Whatever we need to do to stop kidnapping in Ogun State, we are going to do it.

“The fact that there are few crimes being committed here and there does not affect the peaceful status of Ogun State.”

Earlier in his remarks, Alamutu noted that Ogun State remains one of the safest states in Nigeria in spite of its fair share of security challenges.

Alamutu expressed optimism that the I-G’s visit would re-energise the officers and men for better service delivery.

He promised that men and officers of the Ogun State Police Command would remain loyal and committed to the ideals and vision of the force.

NAN reports that Egbetokun thereafter inaugurated the newly built Main Office, Technical Intelligence Unit and Complaints Response Unit within the premises of the command.

The I-G is also expected to visit the four paramount rulers of Egba, Ijebu, Remo and Yewa during his three-day visit to the state.