Husband accused of incessant battering of wife over HIV status

Members of the Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network have started looking into the case of one Mr. Balogun, who was accused of incessant battering of his wife in the Mushin area of Lagos State because of her HIV status.

The issue between the husband and wife was brought by a mandated reporter to the attention of the ACVPN.

The reporter said: “There’s this woman that has been experiencing domestic abuse from her husband because of her HIV status.

Also Read:

“He beats her and announces her status to her neighbours.

“He is also threatening to shame her more publicly.

“The husband has sent the woman and her children packing. She is squatting with her friend presently at Idi-Araba.”

ACVPN has vowed to do anything within its power to ensure the victim is rescued and justice done.