Human Rights: PSC Chair, Arase expresses concern on rising incidents of abuse by police officers 

The Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC) Solomon Arase has expressed worry about the about cases of human rights abuses against police officers, declaring that the operatives have no business in issues relating to land matters or debt collection.

Arase expressed the concern Thursday when he received in audience the national leadership of the Police Community Relations Committee, where he pledged to work in partnership with the Inspector General of Police IGP to reinvigorate the Nigeria Police Force for better performance.

The PSC Chairman in a press statement signed Friday by the Commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani said the Police “has no reason to go into land matters or debt collection, issues that should be handled through alternative dispute resolution”, pledging that he would remain a strong advocate of community partnership in policing.

He however noted that he was worried over the increasing cases of human rights abuses in the Police.

Arase also pledged to support the visiting delegation in areas they needed his support.

The national Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Mogaji Ibrahim Olaniya, earlier in his brief remarks, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his appointment, stressing, “You are the best for job.”

Alhaji Olaniya said the Committee was in the Commission to congratulate him on his appointment and to let him know that they were vigorously building on the legacies he established as the 18th Inspector General of Police.

He said the Committee now has offices outside the country, such as in Canada, United Kingdom and other places, adding: “We are here to say that the fruit God used you and others to plant has germinated. We are here to rejoice with you and show you love.”

The National President said the Committee will be 39 years old May 8th, 2023 and that on May 9th, “We want to celebrate it and we are inviting you to the celebration.”

He made a case for special promotion for deserving Police Officers so as to encourage them to put in more efforts in the service to the nation.