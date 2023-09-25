Hameed Oyegbade wins WABMA Political Reporting Award

The Osun State Correspondent of Trust Television and Daily Trust newspapers, Hameed Oyegbade, has won the West Africa Broadcast and Media Academy 2023 Political Reporting Award.

He received the award at the American Corner, Ikeja, Lagos on Friday for Excellence in 2023 Election Coverage and Reporting.

The award is in recognition of the role of the media in the substance of democracy, especially in the aspect of election coverage.

Outstanding journalists and media organisations in Nigeria received awards during the closing of the Political Reporting Project implemented by WABMA and the Enugu Literary Society with the support of the United States Consulate General, Lagos.

Trust Television and Daily Trust newspaper won the award of “Excellence in 2023 Election Coverage” both in the broadcast and print categories.

Oba Adeoye of Arise TV Lagos won the Photo/Video category; Ekemini Udo of Redemption FM, Abak, Akwa-Ibom State won the online category; while Juliet Buna of Crest FM Ibadan, Oyo State won the Radio category.

Other recipients included Channels TV, Lagos; Silver bird Television, Lagos; and Wazobia FM, Lagos.

The WABMA Project Team Lead, Ken Ike Okorie, said the award was in recognition of the media organisations and journalists who reported the 2023 elections in a credible, accurate and responsible manner.

Okorie said: “We believe that political journalism plays a critical role in upholding the principles of democracy by informing the public and holding those in power accountable.

“This event is an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the hard work and unwavering commitment of political reporters, editors, photo and video journalists who strive to provide the public with accurate, insightful and impartial reporting.”

The Deputy Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate General, Lagos, Amanda Roach Brown, said the US mission recognised that the media played an important role in the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

According to Brown: “We are gathered to honour the work you and your colleagues do to keep us informed.

“Each of you here today played an important role during the 2023 electoral process and we are glad to have been able to support you through this project in your efforts to provide objective and balanced reporting on the election.

“As you know, reporting in Nigeria requires more than just keeping people informed.

“By providing people with timely and accurate information, you empower them.

“You help to give citizens a voice.

“You give citizens the tools they need to engage and to advocate for real, lasting change.

“And your work drives important dialogue; helping to promote civic engagement, build up institutions, and enable societies to thrive.

Also Read:

“Now, you don’t need me to tell you that as noble as this work is, it is not easy.

“My colleagues and I at the US Mission have the fullest admiration for what you do, and you have our commitment that we will continue to support you to the best of our ability.

“As you progress on your professional journey, know that the United States of America stands with you.

“Our webinars, workshops, and US-based training opportunities such as the International Visitor Leadership Programme and Foreign Press Center International Reporting Tours demonstrate our commitment to the deep partnership that we have long enjoyed with Nigeria.”