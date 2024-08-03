Gunmen have attacked a military checkpoint in Amangwu axis of the Amasiri-Owutu-Edda Expressway in Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.
The spokesman of the Ebonyi State Police Command, Joshua Ukandu, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria.
Ukandu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, who spoke with NAN on Friday, said the attack occurred in the early hours of the day.
Also Read:
- Gunmen attack military checkpoint in Ebonyi
- NCAA permits Arik Air to operate remaining fleet
- IPI to security agents: Stop attacking journalists
- Big Brother Naija 9: Simple steps to block kids’ viewing
- Saraki to Tambuwal: You lied, you didn’t tell me you were withdrawing for Atiku in 2022
According to him: “The information reaching us from Owutu Police Division reveals that some hoodlums attacked a military checkpoint on Friday morning.
“It is not yet certain if there were casualties.
“The attack was carried out by suspected gunmen in the area, who operated with motorcycles.”