Gunmen attack military checkpoint in Ebonyi

Gunmen have attacked a military checkpoint in Amangwu axis of the Amasiri-Owutu-Edda Expressway in Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The spokesman of the Ebonyi State Police Command, Joshua Ukandu, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Ukandu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, who spoke with NAN on Friday, said the attack occurred in the early hours of the day.

Also Read:

According to him: “The information reaching us from Owutu Police Division reveals that some hoodlums attacked a military checkpoint on Friday morning.

“It is not yet certain if there were casualties.

“The attack was carried out by suspected gunmen in the area, who operated with motorcycles.”

Post Views: 0