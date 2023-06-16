Guinness World Records: Chef Lata Tondon reacts to Hilda Baci’s emergence

Popular Indian chef, Lata Tondon, has reacted to the confirmation of Nigeria’s Hilda Effiong Bassey as the new record holder in the longest cooking by an individual by the Guinness World Records.

The Indian made her feeling known on her Instastory on the victory of the Nigerian chef, popularly known as Hilda Bassy.

Tondon held the record with 87 hours of unbroken cooking until Tuesday when the Guinness World Records certified Baci as the new record holder with a time of 93 hours and 11.

Tondon wrote on her Instastory: “Namaste Nigeria.

“I’m very happy for you all, and my best wishes to Hilda!”