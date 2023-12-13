Group petitions IGP over alleged defrauding of 14 persons

A South-East-based Civil Society Coalition, ÓNÚRÚBE, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over a series of visa scams allegedly perpetrated by one Chiadikaobi Nnaji.

The coalition alleged in the petition on Wednesday, that the man defrauded at least 14 persons.

The petition, which was made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, was signed by the Convener of the CSC, Marjorie Ezihe, and 12 others from different civil society groups across the zone.

The coalition alleged that Nnaji obtained money by tricks from his victims, believing that he was a citizen of different countries and with the necessary contact to effect and perfect their travel plans.

The group, which combats gender-based violence, also alleged that the suspect mischievously targeted young ladies in the five South East states for emotional and sexual exploitation.

“In some instances, he is alleged to proceeding as far as contracting traditional marriage proposals and ceremony with some female victims, whilst fraudulently siphoning money from these unsuspecting ladies and family members,” the CSC stated.

It noted that the mental health of the victims were greatly compromised, leading to the alleged death of two female victims.

The petition, which was copied to the Assistant Inspector-Generals in-charge of Zone 9 and 13, further alleged that Nnaji defrauded a dozen women and two men between 2011 and 2023.

The petition reads in parts: “Sir, we received information of his apprehension from Lagos and detention by the Imo Police Command Headquarters on November 22 and went to the Police Command Headquarters the next day to confirm the report.

“Accompanied by one of his female victims, who came in from Enugu, we were informed by the Gender Unit of the command that he has been released due to the6 absence of complainants.

“We were to go to Enugu to look for him as they believed he was re-arrested by Zone 13 Enugu.

“Ónúrúbe considers this action worrisome and justice pervasion to release a serial criminal suspect, who was apprehended through the physical and logistical efforts of a victim of his alleged crime.”

The group described the release of the suspect from police custody as “grossly insensitive to the plight of the victims and ignorance of the very police regulations”.

It further said that Nnaji’s release threw up suspicion of police compromise.

“We ascertained his presence in Enugu as well as credible information of moves by some Police Officers of Independence Layout Police Station, in further harassing and traumatising Nnaji’s victims in search of justice, and trying to get them to sign agreements in favour of the suspect,” the group stated.

It alleged that the action of a certain serving senator, allegedly visiting the suspect, said to be his relation, “and the reported preferential treatment he receives in custody are prevailing concerns, which necessitated our making this petition an open advocacy for justice”.

It also noted that Nnaji, through his alleged nefarious activities, had caused many of his victims’ loss of livelihood, accommodations and outright job sack.

According to the group, this has caused depression to many, who constantly live in fear and trauma as Nnaji allegedly threatens blackmail with nude pictures of the victims as well as alleged calls from self-claiming assassins, amongst other threats.

The group, therefore, demanded thorough investigation into the allegations for Nnaji’s diligent prosecution in line with the jurisdictional legal frameworks through active engagement of police mandate responsibility mechanisms.

It also demanded that all details of accounts through which payments were made to the suspect as alleged should be investigated, while the owners of such accounts should be arrested and tried as accomplices.

It said: “That the family members of the suspect, including his mother and three sisters, be arrested as accomplices.

“That all Police State Commands, especially in Zone 9 and 13, should explain their role and or the lack of it in perpetuating this alleged crime.

“And that all police officers found complicit of aiding and abetting the suspect should be summarily tried and disciplined.”

The convener cautioned that any intention to compromise the case and pervert the cause of justice in the matter would be resisted by sister groups and all the civil society organisations in Nigeria and beyond.