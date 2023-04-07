Group distributes rice to flood victims in Kogi

A socio-cultural group, Ibaji Unity Forum (IUF), has distributed nine tonnes of certified rice seeds to 1,800 victims of the 2022 flood disaster in Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi.

Speaking at the occasion Friday in Ibaji, National President of IUF, Stephen Uchola, said the gesture was in fulfillment of the forum’s mandate of alleviating the sufferings of the farmers, occasioned by the 2022 flood disaster.

Uchola, who was represented by the IUF Public Relations Officer, Orjoh Mathias, said that the items would be distributed to 1,800 Ibaji indigenes.

He said that the nine tonnes (9000kg) of Faro 44 rice seeds, with three months maturity, was worth N8.1 million.

According to him, the initiative is part of IUF’s post-flood relief programmes, aimed at cushioning the effects of the flood disaster that ravaged and submerged the entire council area last year.

Uchola said that the effects flooding was devastating, adding, however, that not much had been done by governments at all levels to help the citizens.

“In spite all the efforts to showcase the prevalent effects of this natural disaster to the world; government has left the citizens of Ibaji to their fate.

“IUF, in its own wisdom and as part of its aims and objectives, cried out to the public for assistance and the result is what people are witnessing today,” Uchola said.

He appreciated the donors for their faith in IUF and for committing their resources to the course of alleviating the sufferings of Ibaji citizens.

The forum’s president enjoined all Ibaji sons and daughters to join the forum, saying, ”there is strength in unity.”

He also urged the beneficiaries to effectively utilise the rice seeds for maximum yields, for their own benefits and those of their families, the state and the country at large.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Board of Trustee (BoT) of IUF, David Ameh, thanked the God and the donors for the gesture.

Represented by Simon Achimugwu, a BoT member, Ameh noted that IUF remained an apolitical group and as such, whatever it was giving out should not be attributed to any political party.

Responding, one of beneficiaries from Onedega ward, Grace Ameh, a widow, who spoke on behalf of others, thanked the forum for its intervention to alleviating their sufferings.

She noted that the 2022 flood had affected them so much that to even feed their families had become a problem, thus making them more vulnerable.

”No matter how little these rice seeds could be, it means a lot to us because we believe that this will later translate into something big before the end of this year,” she said.