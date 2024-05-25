Governor Adeleke felicitates with Aregbesola at 67

Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has congratulated a former governor in the state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on the occasion of his 67th birthday.

He described him as a courageous and pragmatic leader.

Governor Adeleke celebrates the ex–Interior Minister’s life of impacts and contributions to state and national building, noting that Aregbesola had painstakingly invested efforts and God-given wisdom over the years to making differences through the various public offices occupied.

While rejoicing with the Ilesa-born political colossus for the grace of God that has sustained him over the years, Governor Adeleke recognizes Aregbesola’s history of service as refreshing and worthy of celebration.

Also Read:

“On this day, I congratulate a former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, as he marks 67th birthday. Ogbeni Aregbesola is a man of grace and great significance. As he turns a new age today, I join friends, family and well-wishers to share in the joy that comes with the moment of the occasion,” Governor Adeleke noted in the congratulatory message.

Governor Adeleke prays “that Almighty Allah bless Ogbeni Aregbesola with more celebrations and enjoy more years in good health and sound mind to contribute more to the growth and development of Osun state.”