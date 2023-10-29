Gov. Fintiri speaks on victory over Binani at tribunal

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has described his victory at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal as “victory to democracy and the rule of law”.

He spoke after the tribunal dismissed the petition of Aisha Ahmed, also known as Binani, on Saturday.

The dismissal of the petition of Ahmed, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the March 18, 2023 election, paved the way for the validation of his re-election for a second term.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Fintiri winner after a supplementary election on April 18.

Binani had filed a petition challenging the election, alleging that it was not conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act.

Reacting, Fintiri assured of good governance for the people of the state.

According to him: “This victory is also a victory for doing more to ensure massive development in the state.”

Fintiri called on the litigants to step aside in order to move ahead for the development of the state and county at large.

He appreciated the tribunal judges for the role played in ensuring fairness and justice.

Fintiri also commended his legal team, journalists and Civil Society Organisations for their roles from the time of the election up to the tribunal judgment.