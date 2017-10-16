Gov. Bello visits Buhari, says no pay for striking workers

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State says his administration will implement the no-work-no pay policy following the decision of some workers in the state to sustain the strike they embarked upon on September 22.

Bello told State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday that a majority of the workers had resumed work.

He, however, described those still on strike as “political civil servants”, saying the government would pay only workers that had resumed work.

He said: “Those workers that are on strike are political civil servants; the real civil servants are coming to work.

“And we’re trying our best to keep up with the payment of salaries.

“There is no denying the fact that the economy is biting hard everywhere and you will recall that I met four months’ salary backlog, which I cleared; and today we are up to date with salary payment.

“We are owing August and September salaries as we speak.

“We are up to date in terms of salary payment and those that come to work we shall pay.

“And the no-work-no-pay policy shall surely apply to those that do not come to work.”

The governor pledged to maintain the periodic publishing of the state’s accounts.”

Bello said: “Very soon we are going to publish all the salaries that we have paid to workers since inception in newspapers for people to see.

“All the noise about Kogi state government not paying salaries will be in the public domain.”

The governor advised people of the state to remain patient with his administration, saying: “Things are hard generally and we are trying our best (to make life easier for the people) and that is why we are transparent in everything that we do.”

It will be recalled that the organised labour in Kogi State had in September directed workers in ministries, agencies and parastatals to commence an indefinite strike from September 22.

Ranti Ojo, the Chairman of the state chapter of the Trade Union Congress, gave the directive while briefing newsmen in Lokoja.

The leadership of labour had explained that the strike was embarked upon because the state government had refused to invite workers for negotiation over their demands.

They maintained that the strike was the only other option left for the workers to explore for negotiation with the government.

The Federal Government had also on October 11 resolved to enforce the “No Work No Pay” stance as part of measures to restore harmony in the country’s public service.