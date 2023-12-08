Gov. Abiodun, Obasanjo, Amosun, others pay tributes as Alaba Lawson is buried 

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun and former Governor Ibikunle Amosun, on Friday, extolled the virtues of the late Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief Alaba Lawson, as her remains were committed to mother earth.

Lawson was buried in the compound of one of the Lawson Group of Schools in Abeokuta.

Recall Chief Lawson died on October 28 at the age of 72.

Governor Abiodun, in his tribute, described the late Iyalode of Yorubaland as an illustrious daughter of the state whom the entire indigenes were proud of.

The governor noted that Lawson made use of her training in education and established the Lawson Group of Schools which she used to impact the lives of many children.

Governor Abiodun said: “She was a role model to most of the children. She was eloquent, civilised and remained very cultural, holding on to traditional values.

“She was an advocate and champion of women rights. She gives freely, happily and cheerfully. She was courageous and principled.

“I can’t thank you enough for the support you gave me in my political journey. We love you but God loves you more”.

He said that the state government would do the needful in sustaining the legacy left behind by the late Iyalode of Egbaland.

In his sermon, Primate of the African Church, Most Rev. Julius Abbe, described the deceased as a kind and generous woman.

Abbe, who took his sermon from Mathew 5:8 and Hebrews 12:14, noted that Lawson touched lives positively, saying that it would be difficult to forget her impacts at the home front, the church and society at large.

He stated that the deceased served God with a pure heart, saying he believed she had seen God.

“She was truthful, believed in truth and stood for truth; a beautiful woman with a golden heart; a defender of the ‘defenceless’ and fighter for the poor.

“Iyalode means a reliable and dependable mother, anytime, anywhere. She was a godly and golden mother,” the cleric remarked.

Abbe used the occasion to call on the government to urgently do something to ameliorate the sufferings of the people due to removal of fuel subsidy.

“The price of everything has gone up. Please do something when you have the opportunity. Remember the poor in the land,” he said.

Dignitaries at the event included: former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Governor Ibikunle Amosun, the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, SenatorbShuaib Salis, representing Ogun Central Senatorial District and Ogun Assembly Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo.

Others were: former Deputy Governors, Salmot Badru and Yetunde Onanuga, Chairman of All Progressives Congress in the state, Yemi Sanusi, Chief Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi and Ogun government functionaries.