GOtv Boxing Night 29: A big opportunity to announce myself, says ‘Omowest’

Super flyweight boxer, Yusuf ‘Omowest’ Mohammed, has said GOtv Boxing Night 29 will provide him a huge opportunity to announce himself on the national boxing scene.

Omowest will face Sifon “Best” Iwatt in one of the six bouts scheduled for the boxing event, at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, on September 24.



Commenting on his preparation for the national super flyweight challenge bout, Omowest said: “I’ve been training hard for an opportunity like this and now that it’s here, I want to show the world my talent. This is a big one for me, I cannot let Sifon stop me. I am training harder because losing is not an option. I will not disappoint my fans. Watch out for Omowest at this coming GOtv Boxing Night.”

The event will also feature a national female cruiserweight title bout between Celina ‘Pretty Assassin’ Agwu and Bolatito ‘Black Tito’ Oluwole.



In the national welterweight category, Taiwo ‘Gentle Boy’ Olowu will face Ganiyu ‘Energy’ Kolawole, while Sodiq ‘Happy Boy’ Adeleke will duel with Opeyemi ‘Golden Boy’ in a national bantamweight challenge bout. Azeez ‘Latest’ Ayobami and Emmanuel ‘Ability’ Abimbola will also slug it out in a national lightweight challenge bout.



GOtv Boxing Night will broadcast live on SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv ch 209) and SuperSport Select 2(GOtv ch 64 Channel).