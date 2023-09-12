NSCDC expresses resolve to tackle crime in Oyo 

The Oyo State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is committed to tackling all forms of crime in the state, the State Commandant, Michael Adaralewa, has said.

Adaralewa gave the commitment Tuesday in Ibadan at the NSCDC Area A Command in Iyaganku during a function on how to enhance public enlightenment on security issues.

“We will not fold our hands and allow crime foster in the state, but we will continue to do our best to reduce it to the barest minimum,” he said.

Adaralewa said the command had been able to deliver substantially on its mandate of safeguarding government’s critical assets and infrastructure in the Ibadan metropolis and its environs.

“Just recently, officers and men under this command arrested some streetlight vandals in the Ibadan South West area and they will soon be paraded and prosecuted.

“Intelligence officers are regularly carrying out surveillance and covert operations in areas where reported cases of criminal activities, such as car theft, vandalism, kidnapping, terrorism and human trafficking, are rampant.

“A lot of achievements have been recorded by Area A Command and the NSCDC Command in the state in general,” he added.

The Commandant disclosed that numerous arrests have been made, thereby bringing about a reduction in crime in the state.

“The Peace and Conflict Resolution Unit of the command has been able to resolve over 800 cases ranging from marital dispute, landlord/ tenant dispute, breach of agreement and failed business transactions,” he said further.

Adaralewa listed other areas of achievement of the command to include prevention of clashes between farmers and herders, as well as the Safe School initiative.

He added that the command was able to record the achievements due to its collaboration with other sister security agencies in the state.

In her remarks, the Area A Commander, ACC Victoria Alao, said the Area Command had seven divisions which were diligently committed to duty.

Alao said the success recorded by the command was as a result of the loyalty and commitment to duty of its men and officers.

The Baale of Ekotedo, Chief Taye Ayorinde, while speaking at the event appealed to NSCDC and other security agencies in the state to make their contacts available to the citizens.

“This is for easy access in case of an emergency,” he said.

Ayorinde urged the NSCDC to make night patrol a priority because most criminal activities were committed at night.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Oluyole Local Government, Olaide Popoola, commended NSCDC on its efforts at reducing crime.

He then presented two plots of lands to the command to erect an office in order to function more effectively in the Oluyole Local Government Area (LGA).

“I will continue to support the NSCDC and other security agencies in the state to make our LGA a safer place for the citizens,” the council chairman said.

Others present at the occasion included the Chairman of Ibadan North West Local Government, Rahman Olarewaju.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there were also the representatives of various security agencies in the state, market women, traditional and religious leaders. NAN