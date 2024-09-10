Gombe donates foodstuff to corps members 

The Gombe State Government has on Monday donated some foodstuff to Batch B stream II corps members currently undergoing the three-week orientation course in Amada, Akko Local Government Area of the state.
This was disclosed in a press statement signed by Joshua Danmalam, the Information Officer from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the State.
According to the statement, Governor Yahaya Inuwa was represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development Adamu Inuwa.
“The donation is to augment the feeding of corps members at the camp and cushion the effect of the rising cost of food items,” the governor was quoted as saying.
Further in the statement, the governor also wished the corps members well, informing them that Gombe is hospitable.
While receiving the items at the temporary orientation camp, the State Coordinator NYSC Gombe State, Chinwe Nwachuku, thanked the governor for the kind gesture.
Nwachuku noted that she would inform the Director-General and top management of the scheme of the Governor’s love and untiring support to the NYSC