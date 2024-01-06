GLOWFUX Charity Concert: A symphony of love, awards, generosity 

Thursday, December 28, 2023, marked an indelible chapter in the hearts of individual donors, philanthropic families, and organised homes for the needy in Lagos State. The day witnessed the grandeur of the 8th edition of the GLOWFUX Charity Concert – a resplendent annual celebration of love, generosity and unity.

GLOWFUX 2023, from its unveiling to the remarkable D-day, basked in the limelight of extensive media coverage.

The event not only garnered a substantial turnout from diverse walks of life, but also unfolded as a cascade of continuous enjoyment from start to finish.

The day’s activities commenced with the radiant allure of the GLOWFUX carpet section, skilfully hosted by the dynamic quartet of EAS TV’s Lizzy Oluwatomisin, popular OAP Victoba, the emerging literary sensation Sandra, and the spirited teenage YouTuber Isabella. These hosts provided a captivating red carpet interview experience for guests spanning various ages and societal backgrounds.

Although the main event was initially slated for a 12:30 pm kick-off, it officially commenced at 2 pm, attributed to logistical challenges surrounding funding. Nevertheless, as the event unfolded, guests, who had been on the verge of impatience, were quickly engrossed in the euphoric atmosphere, revelling in a seamless flow of entertainment.

The games segment, skilfully anchored by the beloved Daddy Yo, offered a comprehensive blend of both adult and children’s games. Winners were rewarded generously with gifts courtesy of esteemed brands such as PEPSODENT, Golden Penny Noodles, Beloxxi Biscuits, Fidson Healthcare, and Viju Industries.

A highlight of the event was the decoration ceremony for new GLOWFUX Young Ambassadors, masterfully coordinated by Rebecca Olaniyan. Princess Tabitha Adegboye, Prince David Olamide, and Samuel Monday Oduwole were adorned as new GLOWFUX Young Ambassadors, each delivering a powerful speech on charity.

In her welcome address, the Coordinator, assured everyone of a delightful time imbued with the spirit of love. She urged attendees to share their experiences, spreading the joy, love, and compassion that define this noble cause. “Together, let us plant the seeds of anticipation so that by next year when we will be back together for GLOWFUX 2024, our GLOWFUX family will blossom even more abundantly, embracing all who are touched by the spirit of giving,” she emphasised.

The crowning moment of the event, themed: “Breaking Barriers, Bonding With Love” was the induction of new members into the GLOWFUX Hall of Charity through prestigious awards ably Coordinated by the event’s anchor, Obawale Alalayeoro, “MC Wadada”.

Notable among the awardees were: the esteemed CEO of AKModel Group, Dr. Builder Abdulhakeem Odegade, receiving the GLOWFUX Man of the Year 2023 award, and Favour Ogbodo-Benson’s JTAH Foundation earning the title of GLOWFUX NGO of the Year 2023.

The GLOWFUX Detribalized Philanthropist award for 2023 was bestowed upon the erudite lawmaker, Rep. Babajimi Benson, represented by the Director General, iCare Foundation, Mayor Deen Sanwoola, and other respected members. Other awardees who were unavoidably absent were Queen of Ilara Epe Kingdom, HRM Olori Bolanle Ogunsanwo, who was honoured as GLOWFUX Woman of the Year 2023 and MultiChoice Nigeria Ltd, the premier pay TV platform in Nigeria, honoured as GLOWFUX Socially Responsible Brand of the Year 2023

Prominent figures present at the event included Afolashade Banjo, the First Lady of Ikorodu North Local Council Development Area LCDA, representing the Mother of the Day; Ambrose Okere, representative of Ìbá Habeeb Ọlálékan Okunola, the Akosin of Yorubaland; Barr. Folami Olamipo, a member of the Board of Trustees for Bundles of Hope Foundation; Alhaji and Alhaja Taiwo Oshikoya, supportive couple of GLOWFUX Charity Concert; Chief Adigun Olowe Yoruba.

Also present at the event were: Gbolahan Odukoya and family, Comfort Olafare, Legislative aide to Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East Senatorial district, the 1st and 2nd Runners-up, Miss Industry 2023 led by the Executive Producer of the beauty pageant, Ruth Nnorom, Young Ambassador Oluwatofunmi Oladoyin and her family, Young Ambassador Ibraheem Ibrahim and his family, Young Ambassador Hilary Adelabu and her family, Young Ambassador Diamond Olowu and his family, Young Ambassadors Taiwo & Kenny with their family.

Guest Speakers were: Babatunde Olowu, Founder of Oral Works & Pep Talk, and Rotarian Uyi Abike Sowobi, Past Assistant Governor of Rotary International District 9110, enriched the gathering with their wisdom and insights.

As the event ended, Olubode Mac. Oserinde, the initiator of the project, presented certificates of commendation to the volunteers, with three outstanding, receiving merit awards. Adorned with the Community Champion Award, Dedication Distinction Award, and Responsive Volunteering Award respectively, Olúwaṣeun Adepegba, Ambrose Abasiubong, and Azeez Ayotomiwa Eunice stood out for their exceptional contributions.

In addition to games, horse rides, a bouncy castle, candy floss, popcorn generously sponsored by Headway Events, and other giveaways, the event was elevated by electrifying performances from Adigun Olowe, Hilary Jackson, Da’Fresh Olorin, First Class Comedy, and FKM Comedy.

A poignant moment unfolded as children from one of the homes, who secured a scholarship program in ICT at the 2022 edition of GLOWFUX, were presented with certificates of successful completion by the sponsor, Epee Tech Solution.

The climax of the event was the heart-warming presentation of gifts to the beneficiary needy homes, symbolising the spirit of compassion and giving that defined GLOWFUX 2023. Out of the initially projected 10 needy homes, five were present, while others faced logistical constraints.

Also Read:

GLOWFUX 2023 was made possible through the generous support of numerous organisations, including iCare Foundation, Habeeb Okunola Foundation, Oba Elegushi, Hand Lifting Hearts Initiatives, Courteville Plc, Corsican Brothers, Fidson Healthcare, Beloxxi Biscuits, Unilever Nig, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Malens Diagnostics, AKModel Properties, Viju Industries, Seniors Well Being Foundation, Dan & Den Lounge, Kingsmead Schools, Epee Tech Solution (Official Cinematographers), BEETH Events Concepts (Official Caterers), Seven-Up Bottling Company (Official Drinks Company), Sangloos Media (Official Photography Company), Headway (Official Decorations/Kiddies Games Company), and DJ MAP (Official DJ).

The media support for GLOWFUX Charity Concert was extensive, with platforms such as: AIT, KRAKS TV, Pulse.ng, Global Excellence Magazine, theeagleonline.com.ng, thegazellenews.com, newspop.com, thestatusng.blogspot.com, mockinbird.com.ng, omonaijablog.com.ng, theelitesng.com, freedomonline.com.ng, freelanews.com, theimpactnewspaper.com, societyreporters.com, saharaweeklyng.com, thecitypulsenews.com, and pmexpressng.com contributing to its success.

GLOWFUX Charity Concert 2023, a production of FANAFILLIT Integrated Concepts, was an extraordinary day filled with uncommon joy, fulfilment, and boundless love, exemplifying that the spirit of giving knows no bounds