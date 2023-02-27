GeneralElections: Former Ogun Governor shows appreciation over victory

Former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel has thanked people of his constituency for voting him as Senator.

Daniel in a press statement personally signed by him Monday noted that with a total vote of 449,335 in the gubernatorial election of 2003 “my people in Ogun State gave me the mandate to serve as the Governor.”

The statement reads in part: “Twenty years later, precisely yesterday, my people supported my Senatorial bid with a total of 115,147 votes.

“Both figures represent the highest in both elections since the creation of our State. Rest assured that I will not take this unprecedented development for granted.

“I thank all our people from far and near for their massive support.

From current and retired Public servants, Community Development Associations, Our various Age Groups, Artisans, Farmers, Hunters, and the Physically Challenged. All the various Transport Unions, our Market women in various locations, Our various Students and Youth organisations. To All our Party Chieftains and Coordinators at various levels who followed us as we waded through the 103 wards through rain and shine. NULGE, NUT and other related Associations, Various Medical and Paramedical Associations.

The Christian Association on Nigeria CAN and entire Clergy, the League of Imams and Alfas from all the nooks and the Tradionalists as well.

“To all our friends who lent their helping hands in cash and kind.

To the Gateway Front Foundation who organised the various Empowerments across board including individuals and phamaceutical organisations who supported our medical outreach as we travelled round.

To the Great Team Leaders for their selfless and total dedication to the cause. I doff my heart.

“To the Security Apparatchiks at all levels who ensured that the campaign was hitch free without a single incidence.

“The Support of all our Royal Fathers supported by our Bales and Olorituns remains unprecedented in history”.

Daniel is elected as Senator to represent Ogun State East Senatorial District.