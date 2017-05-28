Fraudsters dupe ex-servicemen, others of N80,000 each with promise of re-absorption

The Nigerian Army has raised the alarm over the activities of fraudsters who have been duping ex-servicemen and others with promises of reenlisting them into service.

The alarm was raised by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, in a statement on Monday.

Usman said there was no such plan to reabsorb the legionnaires or any other set of people into the Army.

He encouraged anyone who had enquiries to make use of the Army’s channels of communication, including telephone and email.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to activities of a group of some unscrupulous elements that duped gullible members of the public especially ex-servicemen.

“According to reports, the group has been collecting the sum of N80,000 from legionnaires across the country with a view to bringing them back into its service.

“While efforts are ongoing to track and apprehend them, the Nigerian Army wishes to disassociate itself with such criminals and their activities and advise the public to be wary of them and report same to any of the security agencies. Above all, the laws, terms and conditions for enlistment into the Army are very clear; it is free. One does not need to pay anyone a dime or give any gratification to be recruited.

“The public is please requested to take advantage of the newly established Nigerian Army Information and Call Centre to report any such issue and other security concern by calling the short code 193 using any of the telecommunication service providers in Nigeria or through email at na.callcentre@army.mil.ng.”