Fowler named among world’s 50 most influential tax persons

The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Babatunde Fowler, has been named among the world’s 50 most influential tax personalities and institutions by the authoritative publication, International Tax Review, in its Global Tax 50 2017.

The rankings, which are in their seventh year, provide a run down of the most influential individuals, organisations, geopolitical events and trends in the tax world.

According to the publication’s website, Fowler has excelled in his role as Chairman of FIRS, which, in 2016, collected N3.3 trillion in tax revenue.

International Tax Review noted that part of Fowler’s success was achieved through the decision to educate the public and the private sector about tax and to lead technology integration in the Nigerian tax system.

Other Information Technology projects in the pipeline, noted the publication, are the electronic tax clearance certificate and electronic notification of payment.

“For these efforts, FIRS was awarded by African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) for the best innovation in Africa for its e-Stamp Duty portal, a web-based self-service tool to calculate stamp duties payable,” noted International Tax Review.

The publication also noted that Fowler marked his first year as ATAF Chairman in 2017 and was appointed to the UN Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters as the first Vice Chairman where, as one of the 25 members, he will serve a four-year term. International Tax Review equally recognized Fowler’s role in promoting the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme, an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Finance.

International Tax Review said it believes that Fowler will continue to strengthen capacity building among Africa’s tax administrations and contribute to global discourse on illicit financial flows.