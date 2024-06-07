House of Reps passes Bill to establish South West Development Commission

The South West Caucus of the House of Representatives has announced the successful passage of: “Bill for an Act to Establish the South West Development Commission (HB.283),” by the House of Representatives on June 6, 2024.

The bill aims to address critical infrastructure, ecological and developmental challenges in the South West region.

The bill will now be transmitted to the Senate for concurrence.

Rt. Hon. James Faleke, Chairman of the South West Caucus, expressed his gratitude to his colleagues for their overwhelming support for the bill.

Faleke stated: “This bill represents a collective and multi-partisan effort by all Members of the House of Representatives from the South West states.

“It underscores our shared commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by our region and ensuring sustainable development.”

Hon. Taofeek Ajilesoro, Secretary of the South West Caucus, highlighted the broad support the bill received during deliberations.

Ajilesoro commended the House for recognising the urgent need to facilitate the reconstruction and rehabilitation of infrastructural damages, and address various environmental and developmental challenges in the South West.

Rt. Hon. Adewummi Oriyomi Onanuga, Deputy Chief Whip and Leader of the South West Caucus, said: “The establishment of the South West Development Commission is a crucial step towards equitable development.

“It will provide the necessary framework to tackle the infrastructural deficits and environmental challenges that have long hindered our region’s progress.”

The bill was thoroughly examined in the Committee of the Whole, where it received robust debate and consideration.

All 33 clauses of the bill were voted on and approved, reflecting the commitment of the House of Representatives to address the unique needs of the South West region.

The passage of this bill marks a significant step towards equitable development across Nigeria.

The South West Caucus said it remains hopeful for a swift concurrence by the Senate, enabling the bill to be enacted into law and commence its vital work in transforming the region.