Former NUJ National Secretary, Pa Jola Ogunlusi, is dead

A former National Secretary, Pa Jola Ogunlusi, is dead.

The Ogunlusi family announced the passing of their beloved patriarch, father, grandfather, and uncle in a statement issued on Saturday.

According to the family, Ogunlusi, 91, died on Saturday (today) at 9:54am, following a brief illness.

Papa Jola, as he was fondly known, indeed lived a fulfilled life, a life dedicated to the service of humanity and God.

From his active days as a journalist in the early 70’s and later his assumption of office as the National Secretary of the NUJ, he was indeed an epitome of dedication, loyalty, and singular commitment to equity, justice, and fairness.

In all his call to duty, he left an indelible mark on everyone about his sincerity, and commitment.

He was a kind, loving and caring man to his family, extended family members, colleagues, acquaintances, and people generally.

Pa Ogunlusi was President of FESTAC Town Residents Association.

His efforts, alongside others, led to the creation of the Amuwo Odofin Local Council Development Area.

He was also during his lifetime the Chairman of the Community Development Council, Amuwo Odofin chapter, where his commitment to community development shone brightly.

The statement by the family added: “Our Daddy really impacted our lives and the lives of countless others in many ways we cannot overstress.

“His legacy of love, wisdom, and kindness will continue to inspire us, his children, family and friends.

“While the family is in the process of announcing his burial plans, we kindly request prayers, condolences, and support for the family during this difficult time.

“May Papa Jola’s soul rest in perfect peace.”

