Folarin Balogun hits out after England squad snub

Folarin Balogun has reacted to being left out of the first England squad of 2023 – hinting that he could switch international allegiances.

The on-loan Arsenal striker has been in sensational form for French side Reims, scoring 16 goals in 26 Ligue 1 appearances so far this season.

Balogun has scored more league goals than both Lionel Messi and Neymar this campaign, and is only three behind joint-leaders Jonathan David and Kylian Mbappe (19).

Balogun was born in the United States and has represented both England and the USMNT at youth level throughout his career.

The 21-year-old is also eligible to play for Nigeria.

And his reaction to being left out of the England squad suggests that he may be finished with the Three Lions.

Gareth Southgate announced his England squad on Thursday for the upcoming European qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine, and while Ivan Toney was finally called up, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben White missed out.

Balogun was hoping to receive a call following his stunning form, but his phone remained silent.

Balogun immediately took to Instagram and posted a story after the England squad was announced, writing: “In life, go where you’re appreciated. Be easy.”

After first appearing for England’s U17 side, Balogun was undecided at U18 level, playing for both the Three Lions and the USMNT.

Since then, he’s stuck with England, most recently scoring seven goals in 13 appearances for the U21 side.

But without making a single senior appearance for any national side, Balogun can still pick which country he wants to represent.

If Southgate had called him up on Thursday, it’s likely he would’ve been tied down to England – but that’s no longer the case.

With the USMNT looking to bolster their roster for the upcoming Copa America and World Cup, they could make a move for Balogun to get the youngster on side.

Balogun would face competition from the likes of Josh Sargent and Timothy Weah, but his task would be a lot harder with England, as captain Harry Kane isn’t likely to be dropped anytime soon.

Balogun was asked about reports surrounding his international future back in November, and he said: “I don’t have a problem with it.

“It’s the role of the media to ask these kinds of questions and I accept it.

“I’m going to make a decision soon and that decision will not depend on what the media or people think but on what is best for me.

“We will talk about it quietly with my family.

“Because my parents are Nigerian, their first language is Yoruba.

“I have a lot of family in Nigeria.

“My mother also has family in New York and Atlanta, with whom we exchange regularly and who sometimes visit us in London.

“And London is my city, it’s where I grew up, where my friends are, and if people ask me where I’m from, I say I’m English.

“But yes, I am a mixture of all these cultures.”