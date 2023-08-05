FIFA World Cup: CAF President congratulates Super Falcons

President of the Confederation of African Football, Dr. Patrice Motsepe has felicitated with the Super Falcons of Nigeria for their qualification to the Round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand.

The message was contained in a letter he personally addressed to the President of the Nigeria Football Federation.

Dr. Motsepe wrote: “CAF and the 54 African Nations that are members of CAF wish to congratulate the Super Falcons, you, NFF, the Government and people of Nigeria for the historic and well-deserved qualification by the Super Falcons to the Round of 16 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.

“We are very proud of the Super Falcons’ outstanding performances and hard-earned victories at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.

“The Super Falcons’ victories and successes are contributing significantly to the development and growth of Women’s football in Nigeria and the rest of the African continent.

“The future of Women’s Football in Nigeria and the rest of the African Continent, is bright. We wish the Super Falcons everything of the best in their upcoming matches.”