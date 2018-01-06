Federer, Bencic lead Switzerland to third Hopman Cup title

Switzerland won their third Hopman Cup title on Saturday as Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic beat Germany’s Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber 4-3(4) 4-2 in the deciding mixed doubles.

It was Federer’s second Hopman Cup triumph after victory in 2001 alongside then world number one Martina Hingis.

“She (Hingis) had a great career and to have that in a small country like Switzerland is very rare,” Federer said after Switzerland’s latest triumph.

“It made me also believe with hard work and dedication you get really far, because I didn’t believe that much at that point when I was younger.

“I thought it was more all talent.”

Reuters/NAN.