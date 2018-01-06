The Nigerian Online Newspaper


Federer, Bencic lead Switzerland to third Hopman Cup title

Switzerland won their third Hopman Cup title on Saturday as Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic beat Germany’s Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber 4-3(4) 4-2 in the deciding mixed doubles.
It was Federer’s second Hopman Cup triumph after victory in 2001 alongside then world number one Martina Hingis.
“She (Hingis) had a great career and to have that in a small country like Switzerland is very rare,” Federer said after Switzerland’s latest triumph.
“It made me also believe with hard work and dedication you get really far, because I didn’t believe that much at that point when I was younger.
“I thought it was more all talent.”
