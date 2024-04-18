Federation Cup: Pillars in flaming war with Rangers + All Round of 64 matches

Last year’s runners-up, Enugu Rangers, will go up against Kano Pillars in what is indisputably the pick of the men’s Round of 64 matches of this year’s Federation Cup competition.

This was part of the national draw conducted inside the Secretariat of the Nigeria Football Federation on Thursday.

The two former winners were drawn together with Cup holders Bendel Insurance to face Ogun State flag bearers, Stormers Sports Club.

High-riding Shooting Stars of Ibadan must negotiate for a place in the Round of 32 with Solution FC, while two-time CAF Champions League winners Enyimba FC of Aba must overpower Warinje FC from Bauchi, a survivor of the National Play-offs.

In the women’s draw, Cup holders Bayelsa Queens are up against Bright Future Queens, while Rivers Angels will tango with Ekiti Queens and Delta Queens tackle Fortress Ladies.

Last year’s runners-up Rivers Angels confront Ekiti Queens, with Delta Queens clashing with Fortress Ladies and Edo Queens to battle it out with Kada Queens.

At the draw, NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau assured that the Federation is committed to restoring the glamour and glitz of the oldest football championship in the land, while also pledging that the integrity of the competition will be maintained all through the men’s and women’s competitions till the Grand Finale.

Also at the draw were NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi; Deputy General Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Ikpeme; Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire; Director of Finance and Administration, Babatunde Akinsanya; Director of Competitions, Ruth David; Chief Operating Officer, Nigeria National League, Dr. Ayo Abdulrahaman; Head of Marketing, Alizor Chuks; Head of Protocol, Barnabas Joro; Head of Women’s Football, Amina Daura; Head of National Competitions, Danlami Alanana; Member, Cross River State FA Board, Tom Agi; Special Assistant to NFF President, Abubakar Danladi; Special Assistant to General Secretary, Mohammed Ameenu; and Member, NFF Women’s Football Committee, Harry Awurumibe.

ROUND OF 64: MEN’S DRAW

Bendel Insurance (Edo) Vs Stormers SC (Ogun)

Wikki Tourists (Bauchi) Vs Jr. Danburan (Katsina)

Osun United (Osun) Vs EFCC FC (FCT)

Edel FC (Anambra) Vs Discovery Talent FC (Kebbi)

Zamfara United (Zamfara) Vs ABS FC (Kwara)

Kebbi United (Kebbi) Vs Ine Stars (Edo)

Akwa United (Akwa Ibom) Vs Cynosure FC (Ebonyi)

Mighty Jets (Plateau) Vs Zamfara United Feeders (Zamfara)

Gombe United (Gombe) Vs Karim United (Taraba)

El-Kanemi Warriors (Borno) Vs Adanimogo FC (Ondo)

Lobi Stars (Benue) Vs Delta Marine (Delta)

Shooting Stars (Oyo) Vs Solution FC (Anambra)

Ikorodu City (Lagos) Vs Green Berets (Kaduna)

Coal City (Enugu) Vs Ekiti United Feeders (Ekiti)

Beyond Limits (Ogun) Vs Hammola Int’l (Osun)

Inter Lagos (Lagos) Vs May Frank (Cross River)

Warri Wolves (Delta) Vs Lautai FC (Jigawa)

Kwara United (Kwara) Vs Rovers FC (Cross River)

Abia Warriors (Abia) Vs Ilaji FC (Oyo)

Sporting Supreme (FCT) Vs PCM FC (Ebonyi)

Nasarawa United (Nasarawa) Vs FC Bako (Kobi)

Sokoto United (Sokoto) Vs Ofirima FC (Rivers)

FC One Rocket (Akwa Ibom) Vs Fr. Eburuaja (Imo)

Enyimba FC (Abia) Vs Warinje FC (Bauchi)

Plateau United (Plateau) Vs Ekiti United (Ekiti)

Sunshine Stars (Ondo) Vs Jedo Academy (Sokoto)

Rivers United (Rivers) Vs Ikukuoma FC (Imo)

Niger Tornadoes (Niger) Vs Niger Tornadoes Feeders (Niger)

Katsina United (Katsina) Vs Dutse Strikers (Jigawa)

Bayelsa United (Bayelsa) Vs FC Basira (Nasarawa)

Doma United (Gombe) Vs Gamji Eaglets (Taraba)

Kano Pillars (Kano) Vs Rangers Int’l (Enugu)

ROUND OF 32: WOMEN’S DRAW

Bayelsa Queens (Bayelsa) Vs Bright Future Queens (Enugu)

Nasarawa Amazons (Nasarawa) Vs Suit De Queens (Oyo)

Dannaz Ladies (Lagos) Vs Mighty Jets Mata (Plateau)

Remo Stars Ladies (Ogun) Vs OSKE Leans (Rivers)

Abia Angels (Abia) Vs Castmong Ladies (Ogun)

Naija Ratels (FCT) Vs ON Youth Academy (FCT)

Heartland Queens (Imo) Vs GoldenSun FC (Bayelsa)

FC Robo Queens (Lagos) Vs Onimang FC (Ondo)

Kwara Ladies (Kwara) Vs Ahudiya Nnem Queens (Abia)

Delta Queens (Delta) Vs Fortress Ladies (Edo)

Sunshine Queens (Ondo) Vs Green Foot FC (Enugu)

Plateau United Ladies (Plateau) Vs Honey Badgers (Benue)

Gallant FC (Kaduna) Vs Osun Babes (Osun)

Confluence Queens (Kogi) Vs Delta Ladies (Delta)

Edo Queens (Edo) Vs Kada Queens (Kaduna)

Ekiti Queens (Ekiti) Vs Rivers Angels (Rivers).