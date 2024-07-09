Farounbi accepts role as father of the day at Penpushing anniversary 

The former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Ambassador Yemi Farounbi, has accepted the role of father of the day at the 6th anniversary lecture of Penpushing Media.

The event is scheduled to hold on July 25, 2024 at the new Marque Events Centre, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Farounbi in his acceptance letter forwarded to the management and editorial board of Penpushing Media dated July 7, 2024 and personally signed thanked the organization for inviting him as the father of the occasion.

The media icon who also served as Ambassador of Federal Republic of Nigeria in Republic Kingdom of Cambodia located on the Indochinese mainland of Southeast Asia, in his letter emphasized that he is quite pleased to inform the Penpushing Media that he has accepted ‘this kind invitation.’

‘I wish to refer to your letter of 21 June 2024, inviting me to be the Father of the Day at the Anniversary of your organization. I am quite pleased to inform you that I have accepted this kind invitation. I look forward to seeing you at the Anniversary. Please accept my best wishes and highest regards’, Farounbi wrote.

The father of the day of the ceremony is a member, Governing Council, Yaba College of Technology. Member, Governing Council, Lead City University, Chairman, Governing Council, Ibadan City Polytechnic, Ibadan

Farounbi was General Manager, Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) Ibadan and Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) Akure, and was equally Chairman, Oyo State Directorate of Information, Broadcasting Corporation Oyo State (BCOS) Ibadan, Daily Times of Nigeria, PLC, and Oyo State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC) Ibadan.

The profile has it that from his early days at Western Nigeria Television (WNTV-WNBS) in Ibadan in 1968, his career is a testament to innovation and leadership, and he spearheaded transformative projects that set new standards in television broadcasting, whose legacy spans decades of groundbreaking work in Nigerian broadcasting and diplomacy.

The Planning Committee for the 6th annual anniversary lecture of Penpushing Media, owners of globally known online newspapers and television, it is recalled, announced July 25, 2024 as the date scheduled for its annual event.

The chairperson of the committee, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi made this known to journalists in a statement, adding that the theme of this year’s edition is ‘National Balance-Infrastructure Capacity, Diversity as Tools for Building Blocks and Good Governance’

The statement disclosed that the event which is designed to be educative and a contribution to social growth will take place at the New Marque Events Centre, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) located along Presidential Boulevard, Abeokuta.

Akiyode-Afolabi stated that the planning committee has commenced preparations for the event, and will equally continue to sensitise the public on the importance of the lecture to good governance.

The statement added that the committee in the same vein has started reaching out to members of the Penpushing platform as well as other stakeholders to rally round towards a successful outing, expressing optimism that all will be well.

The planning committee explained that in due course, other arrangements for the ceremony will be made public, where identities of personalities with their specific roles to be made public.

The chairperson recalled that previous anniversary lectures are a testimonial to the relevance of Penpushing Media not only in the journalism practice across the world but also its impact on society, assuring that this year’s edition will be another feat by the organization.

Akiyode-Afolabi emphasized that Penpushing Media has been robustly nurtured on the journalistic ideology of adding value to journalism worldwide, by ensuring credible sources of news around the world.

The chairperson said the maiden annual lecture was held in 2017 with the theme, ’Social Media: Building Parameters for Trust to Achieve Political and National Growth’, with late Prof. Oye Ibidapo-Obe, former Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos (UNILAG), as guest lecturer.

She explained that Prof Idowu Sobowale, journalism icon, was the Chairman, Kabiyesi Olufemi Ogunleye of Akinale in Owu Kingdom (now late) was the Royal Father of the Day, while wife of former President, Bola Obasanjo and late Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief Alaba Lawson were Mothers of the Day.

The chairperson stated that the second anniversary lecture took place on July 19, 2018 with the theme: The Media and Quest for Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions’ ’while the Country Director, United Nations Information Centre (UNIC), Nigeria, Ronald Kayanja was the Guest Lecturer.

The statement added that the 3rd annual lecture was also held on July 19, 2019 with the theme,’ ’The Nigerian State, Political Evolution, And Multi-party Democracy: Education to The Rescue’, which was handled by Prof Oluyemisi Obilade, former Vice-Chancellor, Tai Solarin University of Education.

The chairperson recalled that the 4th edition was held on July 21, 2022 with the theme, ‘Social Media Regulation: Insecurity and Elections Accountability in Nigeria’, which was handled by Dr. Chichi Aniagolu-Okoye, the West Africa Director of Ford Foundation, while Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi was royal father of the day and His Excellency Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was the Chairman

The statement in the same vein said the 5th edition was held July 25, 2023, themed,’ ‘Burden of Inclusivity and Nigeria’s Democracy”, presented by former Executive Secretary Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Prof Suleiman Bogoro, and former Governor of Ogun State, a journalism icon Chief Olusegun Osoba was the chairman

‘Penpushing, which has become a famous global news dissemination platform, got its certificate of registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on June 1, 2017, with its corporate headquarters located at Leme axis of Moshood Abiola Way, Abeokuta the Ogun State Capital’, Akiyode-Afolabi added.

Meanwhile, other members of the vibrant standing committee include: Sina Adefolahan(Secretary), Toyin Ogunbomehin, Otunba Gbenga Onayiga, Yemisi Fadairo, Dr Adewunmi Alayaki and Hon. Remmy Hazzan.

